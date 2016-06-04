VnExpress International
Taxis join the Pokemon hunt in Vietnam

Cab drivers have come up with a special package to help Pokemon players catch 'em all.

Vietnamese beauty queen named and shamed for garbled English

Thu Vu, the 2014 winner of Miss Southeast Asia, has been making headlines following the release of a YouTube clip ...

The Bun Cha storm has touched down in Singapore

Bun Cha frenzy has officially come to Vietnam's neighboring Singapore following the viral instagram post by Anthony Bourdain enjoying this Hanoi street food with Obama in an ...
June 04, 2016 | 11:39 am GMT+7
 
