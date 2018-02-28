The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence
Former rising political star Dinh La Thang claims the government is responsible for losses amounting to $35 million.
Former oil honcho implicates ex-PM in massive Vietnam graft case
Dinh La Thang was chairman of PetroVietnam before his career took off as transport minister under PM Nguyen Tan ...
The gambling ring behind downfall of Vietnamese top police official: what we know so far
83 people are under investigation for involvement in the ring that attracted 14 million players and bets worth almost $420 million in less than three years.
March 17, 2018 | 10:03 am GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City leader ‘startled’ after corruption probe reveals no violations
Thousands of complaints were investigated, but only one person showed ‘signs of corruption’.
March 15, 2018 | 06:18 pm GMT+7
Hanoi suspends traffic cops after video points to streetside shakedowns
A plain clothes man was also seen with officers advising traffic violators on how much they should pay.
March 14, 2018 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Tech bosses busted for running gambling ring with top police official in Vietnam
More heads are rolling as the full extent of the multi-million dollar syndicate starts to come to light.
March 12, 2018 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
Vietnam arrests former senior police official for organizing gambling
He is allegedly linked to a recently busted transnational, multi-million dollar gambling ring that has about 8 million players.
March 11, 2018 | 11:18 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese province's chair punished for promoting unqualified son to key position
Quang Nam Province's chairman and vice chairman have been found guilty of nepotism in a case linked to dismissed provincial Party chief.
March 09, 2018 | 10:44 am GMT+7
Lawmakers divided over heavy tax on misdeclared income in Vietnam's anti-corruption bill
The bill would see a 45 percent personal income tax being levied on officials with misdeclared or unexplained assets and incomes.
March 08, 2018 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Vietnam's runaway oil exec appeals second life sentence for embezzlement
Trinh Xuan Thanh claimed he did not commit embezzlement as convicted by the Hanoi court last month.
March 01, 2018 | 09:52 pm GMT+7
Haiti, UN clash over probe into alleged misuse of Petrocaribe funds
Governments across the Americas have been chafing at criticisms by the U.N., which have highlighted lackluster efforts to tackle corruption, human rights abuses or impunity.
March 01, 2018 | 08:33 am GMT+7
Wife of ex-president of Honduras arrested on graft charges: officials
Police arrested the wife of Porfirio Lobo on corruption charges including siphoning funds from social works programs for the poor.
March 01, 2018 | 08:30 am GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City to spend over $100 million raising public sector pay in 2018
The megacity plans to use its new autonomy to raise civil servants' incomes over the next three years.
February 28, 2018 | 04:30 pm GMT+7
Former PetroVietnam chief to stand 2nd trial for role in banking graft case in March
Dinh La Thang is facing another 10-20 years in prison for his role in the infamous multi-million-dollar graft case at OceanBank.
February 24, 2018 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Vietnam's corruption ranking improves amid global stagnation: survey
The country's intensified fight against corruption has boosted public confidence, but it still ranks in the bottom half globally.
February 22, 2018 | 03:42 pm GMT+7
