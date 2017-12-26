Topic Corruption crackdown

The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam to crack down on day-to-day corruption in 2018: Party chief
Tackling corruption at a local level and filtering out corrupt officials are on the campaign's main agenda.
PetroVietnam corruption trial: Defense lawyers battle allegations in week 1
A summary of the main clashes between prosecutors and defendants at the trial of fallen political figures.
Vietnam’s Communist Party wants ‘absolute, direct’ control over police
Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong praised the force for solving major corruption cases and bringing powerful people to justice.
January 16, 2018 | 01:46 pm GMT+7
Prosecutors propose life sentence for runaway PetroVietnam exec as landmark trial heats up
His former boss and once rising political star Dinh La Thang faces 14-15 years in jail.
January 11, 2018 | 04:45 pm GMT+7
Former PetroVietnam chief asks to take blame for staff caught up in massive corruption case
Dinh La Thang said he had pushed his staff so hard they had violated protocols.
January 10, 2018 | 06:21 pm GMT+7
Banking tycoons on trial in HCMC over $270m fraud case
The case has been described as the largest scandal ever to hit Vietnam's banking sector.
January 08, 2018 | 12:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnam begins trial of top oil execs
Once rising political star Dinh La Thang and runaway energy bigwig Trinh Xuan Thanh took the stand on Monday.
January 08, 2018 | 08:26 am GMT+7
Vietnam arrests wanted property tycoon deported from Singapore
The fugitive, wanted in Vietnam for revealing state secrets, was escorted to Hanoi after being accused of violating Singapore’s immigration law.
January 04, 2018 | 05:01 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's runaway energy bigwig faces 2nd death sentence for embezzlement
Trinh Xuan Thanh allegedly agreed to undersell shares at PVP Land's project and accepted the buyer's $617,000 'gift' in return.
December 29, 2017 | 08:52 am GMT+7
Vietnam's corruption crackdown at all-time high: Party chief
Corruption cases, even those relating to high-profile officials, are being stamped out.
December 28, 2017 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
Top Vietnamese energy execs to stand 2-week trial in January
Fallen political star Dinh La Thang and runaway bigwig Trinh Xuan Thanh will be trialled alongside 20 former colleagues at PetroVietnam.
December 27, 2017 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
Runaway energy bigwig faces death as Vietnam ready to fry corruption big fish
PetroVietnam’s former board chairman Dinh La Thang may receive 20 years in jail for huge losses caused by his subordinate Trinh Xuan Thanh.
December 26, 2017 | 04:58 pm GMT+7
Vietnam appoints provincial Party chief as new chairman of embattled national oil giant
The chairman seat at PetroVietnam has been vacant since March, while scores of its current and former leaders are under investigation.
December 24, 2017 | 08:22 pm GMT+7
Vietnam presses further charges against high-profile corruption target
Dinh La Thang is facing separate charges of economic mismanagement at a state oil firm and the scandal-hit OceanBank.
December 22, 2017 | 10:58 am GMT+7
Police search house of Da Nang's tycoon linked to land management violations
Questions over his involvement in land issues in the central city were first raised in 2013 and resurfaced this year.
December 21, 2017 | 10:47 pm GMT+7
