Tag
convenience store
Foreign convenience store chains continue rapid expansion despite losses in Vietnam
'It's not time to make a profit yet. It’s time to grab more market share.'
First South Korean convenience store chain set for launch in Vietnam
GS Retail selected Vietnam ahead of China and other Southeast Asian countries for it first foreign venture.
Competition heats up as convenience stores race for dominance in Vietnam
With a slate of brands operating nearly 2,000 stores, the remaining space for expansion is limited.
June 24, 2017 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
The second coming of Vietnam's retail market
Nearly a decade since A.T. Kearney first declared it the most attractive market, Vietnam is making its way back to the top.
June 08, 2017 | 10:10 am GMT+7
Japan’s 7-Eleven set to clock in for Vietnam debut in June
The convenience store chain reportedly plans to open 100 stores in Vietnam in the next three years.
June 05, 2017 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
Japan’s FamilyMart may limit investment in Vietnam following losses
'We cannot continue to pour in resources,' its president says of business in the Southeast Asian market.
May 11, 2017 | 11:08 am GMT+7
Foreign players, like 7-Eleven, raise competition in Vietnam's retail market
Retailers have cast Vietnam’s relatively young population and expanding middle-class as the main drivers of robust retail market growth.
February 28, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Malaysia's Parkson to shut down another shopping center in Vietnam
Increased competition from other Asian retailers and the boom of online shopping have been suspected as the causes.
November 21, 2016 | 06:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s retail market: The rise of convenience stores, minimarts
A majority of consumers still shop in supermarkets but smaller stores are making rapid inroads.
October 04, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7