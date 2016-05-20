The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Sing, don't drink: Vietnam weighs banning booze in karaoke bars
Late night drinking dens may lose their core clientele if the ban is approved.
Gloria Jean's Coffees quits Vietnam after decade of slow-drip expansion
Tough competition has forced the Australian coffee franchise out.
Vietnam in gradual shift to exporting more roast and ground coffee
A decade ago most of the country's coffee exports were semi-processed beans.
April 22, 2017 | 09:03 am GMT+7
Appetite in Europe, Philippines may boost Vietnam's 2017 rice exports - USDA
Vietnam's global rice export ranking this year is expected to remain unchanged, trailing behind Thailand and India.
April 20, 2017 | 04:32 pm GMT+7
Business deals to boozy lunches: Vietnam outpaces beer-drinking peers
The country seems to have developed a seemingly unquenchable thirst for the amber nectar.
January 18, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam posts $1.5bln of trade surplus in Jan-June: GSO
Vietnam is estimated to post a trade surplus of around $1.5 billion in the first half of 2016, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO) on Tuesday.
June 29, 2016 | 10:42 am GMT+7
''Here's some fruit - now pay up'' say Thai debt collectors
When Piya Pong-acha's employees chase payments from Thai debtors there are no strong men pounding on doors or threatening letters from lawyers. A basket of fruit and a polite home ...
May 20, 2016 | 09:14 am GMT+7
