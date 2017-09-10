VnExpress International
Tag consumerism
Are young, urban Vietnamese spending too much?

Vietnamese Generation Z grew up during an economic boom; does it justify their 'urge to splurge'?

Fast fashion competition bursting at the seams in Vietnam

An increasingly wealthy population has global designer brands looking to stitch up the market.

Thousands flood opening of H&M's first Vietnam store

Free gift vouchers were on offer for those lucky enough to squeeze into the store.
