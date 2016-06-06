The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Trump congratulates Xi after Chinese leader tightens grip on power
'He's a powerful man,' Trump said of Xi.
China suggests Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Xi is widely seen as the strongest leader since Mao Zedong.
As China's leaders gather, market reform hopes fade
While stability is emphasized ahead of market reforms, analysts say China's economic issues are seen through lens of national security.
October 17, 2017 | 05:42 pm GMT+7
Leaving nothing to chance, China increases security, social control before Congress
Ahead of the upcoming China's Congress, security is tightened, tourism to Tibet limited, metal markets shut, and more.
September 28, 2017 | 03:35 pm GMT+7
Trump softens immigration stance, takes measured tone in speech
The U.S. president showed a different side in his first prime-time address to Congress.
March 01, 2017 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
TPP could be rejected due to environmental concerns
More than 450 environmental organizations on Monday called on Congress to reject the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) if it comes up for a vote this fall, saying the trade deal ...
June 06, 2016 | 06:32 pm GMT+7
