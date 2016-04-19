VnExpress International
Hanoi youth discuss technology and future of work with industry experts

The forum gathered more than 200 students and educators who came to discuss the role of information technology in society and opportunities for youth ...

Big data in Vietnam: the untapped treasure

Enormous data is waiting to be turned into gold in Vietnam.

A robot to teach kids coding

A robot named Root has been developed to expose kids of all ages to coding in a way that brings the often daunting world of computer science to life.
