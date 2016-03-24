VnExpress International
India suspends imports of six Vietnamese agro-products

The move comes after the Vietnamese government's decision to halt five commodities from India.

Vietnamese rubber growers plan sell-offs as prices crash

The crisis has delievered a major blow to not only small tappers but even some of the big plantation owners.

Oil hits 2016 highs after fall in U.S. inventories

Oil prices surged to the highest levels this year Wednesday after data showed a fall in U.S. crude inventories that added to expectations of a tightening global market.
May 26, 2016 | 09:54 am GMT+7

Oil slide, strong dollar drag Asian shares lower

Crude posted its biggest loss in six weeks after news US commercial stocks surged by 9.36 million barrels last week, almost three times the prediction of analysts.
March 24, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
 
