Global coalition petitions to end fossil power in Vietnam as deadly future looms

Coal power pollution could increase CO2 emissions in Vietnam by 20 times and doom global efforts to curb warming.

N.Korea earned $200 mln from banned exports, sends arms to Syria, Myanmar: UN report

Under a 2016 resolution, the UN capped coal exports and required countries to report any imports of North Korean ...

World's biggest miner BHP to exit global coal body over climate change policy

The decision came as some governments look to move away from coal-fired power, a key driver of global warming and air pollution.
February 02, 2018 | 04:14 pm GMT+7

Chinese officials point fingers as gasification crisis worsens

China switching millions over to gas from coal, but gas supplies, infrastructure inadequate, leaving many freezing at the start of winter.
December 22, 2017 | 03:42 pm GMT+7

Oil giants unlikely to share coal's fate, for now

For now, there is no viable alternative to oil and gas to meet the world's demand, several investors said.
November 20, 2017 | 02:09 pm GMT+7

Battle lines drawn over coal at UN climate talks

As countries take the pledge to phase out coal, the U.S. takes a lone stand for 'clean fossil fuels.'
November 17, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7

Global coal price hike could cost Vietnam $1.27 billion per year: report

With clean-energy projects struggling to turn a profit, the country remains reliant on imported coal to fuel growth.
November 16, 2017 | 04:10 pm GMT+7

Coal's problem is not climate change

Coal’s long-term problems stem not from politics but from physical properties that make it an inferior source of energy.
September 14, 2017 | 09:11 am GMT+7

Coal crunch sees China's rustbelt exposed to risk of winter power, heat cuts

'Our power plants in northern provinces of Heilongjiang, Liaoning and Jilin have the worst shortages among all of utilities.'
September 05, 2017 | 04:54 pm GMT+7

Coal plan sparks ire as Myanmar struggles to keep lights on

Myanmar faces the dilemma of growth vs environmental protection.
July 12, 2017 | 08:08 am GMT+7

In Vietnam's coal kingdom, locals risk lives to turn dust into gold

For many in Quang Ninh, the dark waters that pass by their homes mean money.
June 24, 2017 | 02:21 pm GMT+7

Is coal too relaxed as renewables gear up for Asia fight?

The message from the coal industry was that they are still the cheapest.
June 13, 2017 | 04:38 pm GMT+7

Vietnam set to approve coal-fired power plants worth $7.5 bln

Coal-fired power, despite its environmental impacts, is still the dominant power source for electricity-hungry Vietnam. 
May 25, 2017 | 09:46 am GMT+7

Vietnam faces shaky energy future as coal-fired power remains dominant

As hydropower reaches its maximum capacity, the renewable energy sector remains immature and nuclear power seems out of reach.
May 18, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7

Lower fossil fuel output slows Vietnam's economy - govt

Adverse weather and slower growth in the processing and manufacturing sectors have also been blamed for curbing first-quarter growth.
March 31, 2017 | 02:19 pm GMT+7
