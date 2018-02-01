VnExpress International
Kitchen God rush takes over central Vietnamese village ahead of Tet

This is the only village left in Hue that still makes the lucky clay statues. 

Baked for 100 years: clay houses stand tall in northern Vietnam

Why use concrete to build a house when you can play in the mud instead? 
 
