No charges for mother in gorilla case

An Ohio prosecutor says the mother of the 3-year-old boy who fell into a gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo will not be charged.

Zoo defends decision to shoot gorilla: "Looking back, we would make the same decision"

Director of the Cincinnati Zoo says officials were right to kill an endangered gorilla that had grabbed a young ...

Cincinnati gorilla killed after boy falls into zoo enclosure

A male gorilla in the Cincinnati Zoo was killed by keepers on Saturday after he dragged around a 4-year-old boy who fell into the enclosure, a zoo official said.
May 29, 2016
 
