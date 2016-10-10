The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
cholera
In world's worst cholera outbreak, vaccine talks hang in the balance
More than 2,200 lives have been lost since April as Yemen's cholera epidemic thrives in times of conflict and disaster.
Rights group urges probe on UAE 'war crimes' in Yemen
The group accuses UAE gov't of 'indiscriminate attack against civilians'.
First aid flight in weeks lands in rebel-held Yemen capital
Seven million Yemenis are completely dependent on relief supplies for their survival, according to the UN.
November 26, 2017 | 09:38 am GMT+7
Hurricane Matthew toll in Haiti at 1,000, buries dead in mass graves
Cholera spread in the devastated southwest and the death toll from the storm rose to 1,000 people.
October 10, 2016 | 08:58 am GMT+7