cholera
In world's worst cholera outbreak, vaccine talks hang in the balance

More than 2,200 lives have been lost since April as Yemen's cholera epidemic thrives in times of conflict and disaster.

Rights group urges probe on UAE 'war crimes' in Yemen

The group accuses UAE gov't of 'indiscriminate attack against civilians'. 

First aid flight in weeks lands in rebel-held Yemen capital

Seven million Yemenis are completely dependent on relief supplies for their survival, according to the UN.
November 26, 2017 | 09:38 am GMT+7

Hurricane Matthew toll in Haiti at 1,000, buries dead in mass graves

Cholera spread in the devastated southwest and the death toll from the storm rose to 1,000 people.
October 10, 2016 | 08:58 am GMT+7
 
