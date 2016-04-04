VnExpress International
Chinese contractor
Vietnam secures additional $251 million from China for notorious urban railway project

The Vietnamese Prime Minister  is putting pressure on the Chinese contractor to get the job done.

Vietnam wary of China’s offer to loan $300 million for major road project

Vietnam seems to have enough of notorious Chinese deals that come with strings attached.

Steel project waits for Chinese contractor after four-year delay

A project to expand production at a key steel producer came to a halt after the Chinese contractor withdrew four years ago, and discussions to get it back on track remain ongoing.
