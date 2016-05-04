VnExpress International
Tag China vessel
Unidentified ship sinks Vietnamese fishing boat in Hoang Sa archipelago

An unidentified vessel sank a Vietnamese fishing boat on Tuesday night in the waters off Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago (Paracel Islands), leaving 34 ...
 
