VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag child trafficking
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

INTERVIEW-Former Cambodian child beggar triumphs over trafficked past to help others

When Longdy Chhap was five, polio consumed his body, leaving him confined to a wheelchair and rolling around to play outside in his village near the ...
 
go to top