VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag child slavery
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Charities blast UK for refusing asylum to Vietnamese orphan

Trafficked at 10 and forced into illegal drugs work, the Vietnamese teenager is facing deportation from Britain.

Criticized for overlooking slavery risks, L'Oreal keeps eye on mica, executive says

Some of the world's top brands, do not report the risks of slavery associated with mica, a sparkly mineral used in ...
 
go to top