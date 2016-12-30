The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
censorship
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam cuts domestic server requirement for foreign firms from cyber-security bill
The bill still requires tech giants such as Google and Facebook to store Vietnamese users' data in the country.
China closes more than 13,000 websites in past three years
State media says these shut-downs are gov't efforts to clean up cyberspace.
Skype joins list of apps on China blacklist
Skype's removal from app stores comes as China prepares to host its fourth World Internet Conference next month.
November 23, 2017 | 05:43 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s cyber-security bill continues to cause jitters as promoter remains non-committal
It remains unclear whether a controversial requirement forcing Google, Facebook to install domestic servers will be scrapped.
November 13, 2017 | 09:49 pm GMT+7
Tea and Tiananmen: Inside China's new censorship machine
Welcome to China's new world of online censorship, where Orwell's 'Nineteen Eighty-Four' meets Silicon Valley start-up.
September 29, 2017 | 02:46 pm GMT+7
China disrupts WhatsApp ahead of Communist Party meeting
The move is the latest step to tighten censorship as China prepares for a major Communist Party congress next month.
September 26, 2017 | 02:57 pm GMT+7
Why Vietnam can’t hold back Facebook
Unlike China, Vietnam has embraced Facebook, with plans for creating a homegrown rival courting skepticism.
September 10, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam withdraws five war era songs pending review
The five songs remain popular in Vietnamese communities overseas.
March 12, 2017 | 01:05 pm GMT+7
Uncut '50 Shades Darker' would be 'too pornographic' for Vietnamese: official
The Cinema Department explains why the erotic film has to be censored, even after an adult-only rating was given.
February 18, 2017 | 10:53 am GMT+7
Is ‘50 Shades’ still too sexy for Vietnamese moviegoers?
The erotic series once again faced a release hiccup in Vietnam, where censors are known for being tough with steamy scenes.
February 10, 2017 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
Vietnam adopts new film system with 18+ rating
The country will allow profanity, sex and violence that is deemed audience appropriate.
December 30, 2016 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
Facebook to allow more graphic news
Just last month, Facebook was criticized for censoring the historical Vietnam War photo of the Napalm Girl.
October 23, 2016 | 05:52 pm GMT+7
Facebook reinstates Vietnam War-era photo after outcry over censorship
Facebook reinstates the photo of a naked girl fleeing a napalm attack after its removal pitted it against Norway's prime minister.
September 10, 2016 | 06:16 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter