ceasefire
Fresh violence mars first day of Syria enclave 'truce'

Moscow's plan has inspired little trust from among the besieged enclave's 400,000 residents.

UN backs Syria ceasefire as death toll in rebel enclave tops 500

At least 127 children are among the 519 dead in the bombing campaign that Syria launched last Sunday.

Rohingya insurgents declare temporary ceasefire amid humanitarian crisis

Thousands of homes have been burned down, dozens of villages uprooted and thousands of people are still on the move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar border.
September 10, 2017 | 11:14 am GMT+7

Syria ceasefire "barely alive": U.N.

Air strikes destroy a hospital and kill dozens of people in rebel-held areas of Syria's Aleppo including children and doctors with no one taking responsibility for the attack.
April 29, 2016 | 08:41 am GMT+7
 
