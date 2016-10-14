VnExpress International
Cashew prices are about to go nuts

Prices of raw nuts hit a 10-year high in October as demand surged.

Fruit and veg outgrow rice to become Vietnam's third largest foreign-currency earner

Already a major coffee and rice exporter, Vietnam is now turning its attention to fruit and vegetables.
 
