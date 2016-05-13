VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag carbon emissions
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Look at consumption when assigning blame for global warming, study says

Cities account for an estimated 75 percent of carbon emissions, according to U.N. figures.

Airline industry agrees to cap carbon emissions

A commercial sector has voluntarily tackled climate change, for the first time.

Market based solutions discussed to green Vietnam's aviation

As rapid growth of the aviation industry may jeopardize Viet Nam’s targets to reduce CO2 emissions, the country discussed solutions to green the sector at a workshop yesterday in ...
May 13, 2016 | 10:55 am GMT+7
 
go to top