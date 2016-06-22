VnExpress International
Huge funds raised from bonds lie idle in Vietnam

The country is sitting on cash piles after a strong year for debt sales.

Delays in ODA-funded projects drag down Vietnam's economy

Projects that are two or three years late cost 1.5 times more than projected.

Disbursement for public investment too slow: Vietnam government

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has urged government agencies to speed up the disbursement of state budget for public investment projects, Vietnamese government portal ...
June 22, 2016 | 07:50 pm GMT+7
 
