How to travel to one of the most beautiful places in northern Vietnam like a pro
From where to go to what to eat, a Hanoian man shares his tips for 48 hours in Cao Bang.
Vietnam police dismiss rumor of murder for organs near China border
The victim's body was cut into pieces, but police rejected the theory that he was killed for organs.