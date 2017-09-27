VnExpress International
Tag Cao Bang
How to travel to one of the most beautiful places in northern Vietnam like a pro

From where to go to what to eat, a Hanoian man shares his tips for 48 hours in Cao Bang.

Vietnam police dismiss rumor of murder for organs near China border

The victim's body was cut into pieces, but police rejected the theory that he was killed for organs.
 
