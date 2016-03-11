VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Cai Be
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Four unmissable places to visit in Tien Giang

Tien Giang province in southern Vietnam is often referred to as the rice bowl of the Mekong Delta and is also the country’s largest fruit producing ...
 
go to top