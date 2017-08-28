VnExpress International
As repairs of Vietnam's two undersea internet cables complete, another encounters problems

The Asia-Pacific Gateway has encountered an unspecified problem on the section connecting Vietnam and Singapore since Saturday.

Repairs to Vietnam's submarine internet cables set for completion this weekend

Connection speeds have been sluggish at best for the past month following a series of technical issues.

Repairs to Vietnam's busted internet cables to take up to four weeks

The infamous Asia America Gateway was ruptured in two places, while the Intra Asia cable has also cracked just off Hong Kong.
August 29, 2017 | 09:52 am GMT+7

Think it’s bad to have 1 internet cable disrupted in Vietnam? Now there are 3

The official culprit remains unknown but telecom firms believe tropical storms have ruptured the cables.
August 28, 2017 | 09:35 am GMT+7
 
