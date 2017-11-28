The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber
Average GDP growth of over 6 percent in the past 20 years indicates Vietnam is moving forward.
Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions
Record anti-dumping duties pose a threat to local pangasius exporters.
Amazon set to wade into Vietnam’s fast-flowing e-commerce market
The American giant is ready to sign a deal to open its platforms up to Vietnamese exports.
March 06, 2018 | 03:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnam raises $308 mln from PV Power listing
State-owned PV Power IPO sells 20 percent at IPO and another 29 percent to strategic investors,
February 01, 2018 | 10:15 am GMT+7
Vietnam leads region for ratio of female business leaders
Some 25 percent of CEOs or board directors in Vietnam are women.
January 02, 2018 | 05:42 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese businesses balk at raising minimum wage every year: commerce chamber
Businesses claim that rapidly rising minimum wages have been causing them difficulties.
December 27, 2017 | 06:04 pm GMT+7
From wine to watches, sharing sites offer slice of luxury
Want to look rich? There's a website for that.
December 21, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
World Bank raises Vietnam’s growth forecast for 2017
Stronger domestic demand and robust export-oriented manufacturing are driving Vietnam’s economy.
December 11, 2017 | 04:44 pm GMT+7
Commerce chamber awards sustainable enterprises in Vietnam
Sustainable development in Vietnam is being put at the forefront of national growth.
December 06, 2017 | 08:36 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese businesses can't keep up with rapidly changing tax, customs policies: commerce chamber
Many businesses only learn about the changes after they have already taken effect, leading to heavy penalties.
November 29, 2017 | 12:43 pm GMT+7
Airlines scramble to minimize losses as Bali volcano costs grow
Analysts say affected airlines to incur combined $5 mln in lost revenue per day, as closure comes ahead of peak season, bookings could collapse.
November 28, 2017 | 04:46 pm GMT+7
Special report: Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
In this special Reuters report, the Panama project sheds light on Ivanka Trump's obscure businesses.
November 18, 2017 | 10:05 am GMT+7
Trump's $250 bln China 'miracle' adds gloss to off-kilter trade
But many long-standing concerns that U.S. businesses have in China remain.
November 09, 2017 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
Vietnam wants to make itself a better place to do business, PM tells APEC forum
'Vietnam has shown how dynamic it can be through active international integration and strong support for free world trade.'
November 07, 2017 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Sustainable development a key factor for business success: VCCI
'Sustainable development will not just bring social and environmental benefits, it will also generate business opportunities.'
October 11, 2017 | 07:00 am GMT+7
