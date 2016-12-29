VnExpress International
Scofflaws thwart Hanoi’s new 'rapid' transit system

Lacking clear barriers, cars and motorbikes jammed 'exclusive' bus lanes during a rush hour trial run of the $55 million rapid transit system.
 
