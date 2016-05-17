VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Philippines detains 25 Chinese fishermen for suspected poaching

Philippine fishing authorities said on Tuesday they had detained 25 Chinese crew of two seized fishing boats on suspicion of poaching, a move that ...
 
go to top