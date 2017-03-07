VnExpress International
Your checklist for things to do on Saigon’s backpacker street

Overwhelmed by the crowds and vibrant atmosphere on Bui Vien Street? Here are recommendations for newcomers in town.

Go your own way: Tourists eager for Saigon’s second walking street

Excitement is building weeks before Bui Vien becomes pedestrian-friendly.

Saigon set to clear sidewalks in backpacker district

Get ready to move your parties indoors as the sidewalk revolution rolls on.
