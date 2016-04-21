VnExpress International
Market boom spurs Vietnamese airline carriers to expand fleets at speed

But the country's airports do not have the capacity to cope with soaring passenger numbers.

Vietnam’s fourth airline prepares for take-off

The sky's the limit when it comes to the country's rapidly expanding aviation market.

Vietnam's budget airlines soar past passenger trains

Despite holding a monopoly on the market, Vietnam Railways has been derailed by air transport.
August 26, 2016 | 12:19 pm GMT+7

Vietjet welcomes new jet as it aims for dominant position in Vietnam

Vietnamese low-cost carrier Vietjet has passed another milestone in its fleet expansion plan following the arrival of a new Airbus A320.
June 17, 2016 | 05:56 pm GMT+7

Australia's Qantas and Vietnam Airlines to invest $139mln to expand Jetstar Pacific fleet

National carrier Vietnam Airlines and Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd will invest an additional $139 million in their Vietnam-based budget carrier Jetstar Pacific joint venture, ...
April 21, 2016 | 11:58 am GMT+7
 
