Tag
bribery
Hanoi suspends traffic cops after video points to streetside shakedowns
A plain clothes man was also seen with officers advising traffic violators on how much they should pay.
Informants claim 40 cases of Vietnamese officials accepting New Year gifts as bribes
Unwrapping the truth behind hidden holiday bonuses and secret Lunar Year gifts.
China charges former Politburo member with bribery
Sun Zhengcai was expelled from the Communist Party and investigated for 'serious discipline violation'.
February 13, 2018 | 10:19 am GMT+7
There’s a thin line between noble gratitude and bribery. Free markets will sort out the latter
Corruption in Vietnam thrives in a system which still carries heavy influences from the planned economy before 1975.
January 05, 2018 | 12:13 pm GMT+7
Gov’t leader refuses holiday gifts as Vietnam pledges tough corruption fight
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said anti-corruption efforts should be improved from grassroots levels.
December 29, 2017 | 12:10 pm GMT+7
South Korea prosecutors seek 12 years jail for Samsung heir Lee in corruption case
The 49-year-old billionaire heir to South Korea’s Samsung Group was convicted by the lower court of bribing the country’s former president Park Geun-hye.
December 28, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7
Vietnam to criminalize sex bribes next year
Taking non-material bribes like sex will be a crime under the revised Penal Code, but a top judge says the definition is 'vague.'
December 13, 2017 | 06:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese court orders fresh probe into major cancer drug scam
Prosecutors say the original charges 'did not reflect the true nature of the crime.'
October 30, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Former Vietnamese lawmaker appeals life sentence in multi-million dollar housing fraud trial
She denies masterminding the scam, saying her sentence is 'too harsh.'
October 28, 2017 | 12:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnam scraps life sentence for bribery, property embezzlement
The crimes will be punishable by up to 20 years in jail when the new law takes effect in 2018.
October 26, 2017 | 12:02 pm GMT+7
Former Vietnamese lawmaker gets life sentence for multi-million dollar housing scam
A separate probe has been opened into her claims that she spent nearly half of the money paying for her parliamentary seat.
October 16, 2017 | 05:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese prosecutors demand life sentence for former lawmaker in housing fraud case
An investigation is also underway into her claim that she paid $1.5 million for her parliamentary seat.
October 09, 2017 | 10:35 am GMT+7
Hanoi court stops former lawmaker from testifying about paying bribe for parliamentary seat
The defendant asked to speak twice, but the court said the matter is under investigation and should be addressed at a separate trial.
October 05, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s health ministry under scrutiny over cancer drug scam
The PM urges inspectors to take the issue 'seriously' as it has chipped away at public trust in the health care sector.
August 30, 2017 | 07:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese gang charged for bribing police to get free passes for overloaded trucks
The gang said they paid off 80 police officers, but none of them admitted to receiving any money.
June 11, 2017 | 10:58 am GMT+7
