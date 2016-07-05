The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
brexit
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
'I tweet from bed sometimes,' US President Trump says
'I need social media in an era of fake news,' he added.
Britain interested in joining Trans-Pacific trade deal after Brexit: FT
'There doesn't have to be any geographical restriction,' said British trade minister.
Commentary: In Brexit Britain, economic gravity will take its toll
Blame economic gravity for that.
December 12, 2017 | 09:55 am GMT+7
Britain close to deal on Brexit bill with EU, reports
Financial settlements are still underway as Irish problem unresolved.
November 29, 2017 | 09:03 am GMT+7
Brexit and the City: taking London's financial pulse
Will Britain's decision to leave the European Union in 2019 damage one of its most successful industries?
November 21, 2017 | 09:09 am GMT+7
'Thanks Brexit': Pound nears euro parity
Sterling went into freefall after Britain voted in a shock referendum last year to leave the EU, sparking fears over the nation's economic outlook.
September 01, 2017 | 10:04 am GMT+7
Britain pushes for talks about the future, EU wants divorce first
A third round of Brexit talks takes place more than a year after Britons voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.
August 28, 2017 | 11:24 am GMT+7
Labour gains in British polls, but May's party keeps strong lead
Three polls on Saturday showed a rise in support for the opposition Labour party.
April 30, 2017 | 09:09 am GMT+7
May wins right to launch EU divorce talks, question is when?
Prime Minister Theresa May has won the right to launch divorce proceedings with the European Union and begin two years of talks that will shape the future of Britain and Europe.
March 14, 2017 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Scottish leader demands new independence vote before Brexit
And Northern Ireland's largest Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein wants vote on N.Ireland leaving UK 'as soon as possible.'
March 14, 2017 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Silence is golden - May plays down Brexit talk at EU summit
'Britain will continue to play a leading role in Europe'
March 10, 2017 | 08:02 am GMT+7
IMF urges key G20 countries to spend more for growth
"Growth could be even lower if the current increases in economic and political uncertainty in the wake of the Brexit vote continue."
July 23, 2016 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Merkel urges Britain to quickly clarify relationship with EU
Chancellor says market access means accepting EU freedoms.
July 12, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7
Sterling skids to new 31-year low on Brexit fallout worries
Risk-averse markets on Tuesday drove sterling to a fresh 31-year low against the dollar amid Brexit fallout.
July 05, 2016 | 07:48 pm GMT+7
Anti-EU champion Farage quits after Brexit vote
Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's right-wing UKIP political party is stepping down, meaning one of the most outspoken anti-EU campaigners won't be in the debate about how ...
July 05, 2016 | 08:01 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter