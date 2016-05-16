VnExpress International
Islamic State on the defensive, territory shrinking in Syria and Iraq: U.S. official

Islamic State has not gained significant ground since it took the Iraqi city of Ramadi a year ago, which it then lost in December, as the U.S.-led ...
 
