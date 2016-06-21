The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
brain
Newly discovered protein could help diagnose chronic brain disease: study
The protein can only be diagnosed in a dead person's brain tissue.
'Moderate' drinking linked to brain damage: study
'Alcohol consumption -- even at moderate levels -- is associated with adverse brain outcomes.'
The digital age and its effects on the brain
Today’s teens are digital natives and their brains have adapted to an ultra-high-tech environment dominated by games, phones and VR.
May 04, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7
Marmite may be brain food, study says
Marmite has high levels of vitamin B12.
April 05, 2017 | 09:23 am GMT+7
University graduates face higher brain tumor risk
People with at least three years of higher education are at greater risk for cancerous brain tumors than those with no more than nine years of schooling, perplexed researchers ...
June 21, 2016 | 12:57 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter