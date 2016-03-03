VnExpress International
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Over 50,000 ecstasy pills and a kilo of crystal meth was seized in the raid last Sunday.

Trump orders probe of China's intellectual property practices

He called the inquiry 'a very big move.'

Cambodian PM accuses Laos of border violation, says mobilizing troops

'It's not right that we fight each other, but if they don't withdraw, we must do it,' said Cambodian PM.
August 11, 2017 | 04:03 pm GMT+7

China says India building up troops amid border stand off

China accuses India of illegally remaining on its territory, saying 'this is certainly not for peace.'
August 04, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7

Vietnamese travelers ignite firestorm after writing on landmark for deceiving photo

They allegedly used lipstick to change the number on a boundary stone in an attempt to impress the internet.
May 17, 2017 | 11:36 am GMT+7

Vietnam seeks $300 mln loan from China to fund border expressway

The entire expressway, expected to facilitate cargo transport in the north of the country, would cost around $2 billion.
May 11, 2017 | 03:23 pm GMT+7

Families separated by US-Mexican border meet at the fence

Mexicans hold a procession along the border with the United States near where families separated by the fence meet every Sunday.
March 20, 2017 | 04:55 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese man arrested for smuggling heroin near China border

Lai Chau police say he is part of a trafficking ring operating in northern provinces.
November 29, 2016 | 09:37 am GMT+7

S.Korea fires warning shots after boats from North cross sea border

South Korea's navy fired warning shots on Friday after a North Korean patrol boat and fishing boat crossed the disputed sea border off the west coast of the Korean peninsula, ...
May 27, 2016 | 10:08 am GMT+7

State Bank issues currency regulations

Citizens of countries bordering Vietnam will have to submit notarized copies of business registration licenses in border-gate economic zones if they wish to bring foreign currency ...
March 15, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
 
