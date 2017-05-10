VnExpress International
Canadian gold mining firm in multi-million dollar hole over unpaid taxes in Vietnam

Quang Nam Province has asked the environment ministry to shut down the gold mine.

"Loss-making" Vietnamese gold mines raise questions of Canadian owner

Canadian gold mining giant Besra has been experiencing huge losses and delaying tax payments for the last five ...
 
