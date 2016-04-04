The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam to retain state control of enterprises in national security and defense
Vietnam is trying to accelerate share sales in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that began in the 1990s as the government seeks to spur economic growth ...
Secondary bond market attracts record foreign purchases
In the first quarter of 2016, foreign investors made net purchases on the secondary bond market worth a total ...
Vietnam’s Dragon Capital to get $50m IFC debt to deepen corporate bond market
HANOI- The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private lending vehicle of the World Bank Group, said it plans to extend a $50 million financing facility to ...
April 05, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7
