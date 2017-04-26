VnExpress International
PetroVietnam, foreign firms win license to build $1.27 bln gas pipeline

The project is the biggest new investment pledge in Vietnam to receive government approval so far in 2017.

Huge gas project expected to contribute more than $19 billion to state budget

State-owned PetroVietnam expects its Block B gas project in the southwest to contribute $19.4 billion to the state ...
 
