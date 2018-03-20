VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Black Virgin Mountain
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Volunteers scour mountain in effort to clear tourist trash in southern Vietnam

'There's no one at the top to clear up after the hikers leave because it's too high.'

The porters who roam Vietnam's Black Virgin Mountain

Every day, these porters carry nearly 50 kgs (110 lbs) of goods all the way up Black Virgin Mountain. 
 
go to top