Tag Binh Chanh
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

This homestay near Saigon has just what you need for a city break

Experience waterway life just 30 minutes from downtown Saigon at this riverside resort in Binh Chanh District.

Prosecutors in line of fire for criminal charge against ‘pho’ shop owner

A criminal charge against the owner of a ‘pho’ noodle restaurant on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City for being ...

Restaurant owner files for compensation in latest twist to bizzare criminal case

Nguyen Van Tan could have never imagined that opening a restaurant directly opposite a police station that also happened to serve food would lead him to face criminal charges, and ...
April 26, 2016 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
 
