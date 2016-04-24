VnExpress International
Bizzare criminal charge against ‘Pho’ owner dropped: chief procurator

A criminal charge against the owner of a ‘Pho’ noodle restaurant on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City for five days late in business registration has ...
 
