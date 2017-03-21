VnExpress International
Economist calls for end to negative sentiment against Vietnam's super-rich

'The presence of affluent people is necessary for a society to develop.'

Vietnam's billionaire count doubles to 4 on Forbes' rich list

Chairmen of steel and automotive corporations are the latest Vietnamese to crack into Forbes' list of world's ...

'Billionaire bonanza' driving huge global inequality: Oxfam

3.7 billion people who make up the poorest half of the world saw no increase in their wealth in 2017
January 22, 2018 | 09:35 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s real estate tycoon catapulted into world's 500 richest list

Pham Nhat Vuong has become the first Vietnamese to crack the list of the world's 500 wealthiest people.
November 25, 2017 | 03:17 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s richest man makes huge jump up global billionaires list

The Vingroup owner's value has rocketed following a recent IPO of its retail unit that raised $709 million.
November 21, 2017 | 05:24 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's richest man leapfrogs Donald Trump on Forbes' billionaires list

Vingroup's founder has gained a staggering $1 billion in the last 8 months.
November 09, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7

UK super-rich got richer despite Brexit: rich list

In the past 12 months, the total wealth of Britain's richest 1,000 individuals and families surged 14 percent to £658 billion ($854 billion).
May 08, 2017 | 09:23 am GMT+7

Bill Gates again world's richest man; Trump slips

The top 10 billionaires group is heavily dominated by Americans, many from the technology sector.
March 21, 2017 | 12:08 pm GMT+7

These are the two richest Vietnamese, according to Forbes

They are the only names from Vietnam in the annual list of the world's billionaires.
March 21, 2017 | 11:47 am GMT+7
 
