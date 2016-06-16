The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam plans minor stake sale in country's third largest beer firm
The government is negotiating the deal with Carlsberg, but wants to retain a majority stake to hold veto power.
Thai Bev only bidder seeking to buy $5 billion stake in Vietnam's Sabeco
Thai Bev is keen to acquire Sabeco as part of a strategy to expand outside its home market.
A unique taste of corporate culture in Vietnam with Suntory PepsiCo’s CEO
The seasoned CEO shares his secret of building a multi-cultural working environment that combines American, Japanese and Vietnamese mindsets.
December 14, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Thai Beverage unit seeks to buy 51 percent of Vietnam's Sabeco
Vietnam Beverage Company Ltd wants to buy 327 million Sabeco shares, equal to around 51 percent of the beer firm.
December 13, 2017 | 09:23 pm GMT+7
Thai Beverage unit to bid for at least 25 percent of Vietnam's Sabeco
The auction of up to 54 percent of Sabeco worth at least $5 billion is set for December 18.
December 12, 2017 | 08:52 am GMT+7
Carlsberg eyes at least 51 pct stake in Vietnam's Habeco: report
The government wants to fully divest its majority stake in Habeco as also in rival Sabeco.
September 09, 2017 | 08:19 am GMT+7
The global booze trip: How the world drinks
Alcohol consumption is reportedly fizzling in many parts of the world as health concerns mount. But for now, the party goes on.
June 24, 2017 | 11:05 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s homegrown twist on soft drinks
Before the era of canned drinks and synthetic flavors, people found numerous ways to make drinking more of a memorable experience. In tropical Vietnam this was no exception, and ...
June 16, 2016 | 07:28 pm GMT+7
