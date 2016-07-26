The most read Vietnamese newspaper
beer consumption
Vietnamese pharmacy firms cash in on nutritional supplements, brokers say
Liver supplements marketed for detoxication and supporting liver functions have become big business.
Beer-thirsty Vietnamese force supermarkets to ration sales before Lunar New Year
Panic-buying has ensued with prices expected to rise ahead of Tet.
Bottoms up: Vietnamese expected to drink up this Tet
Top brewer Habeco expects sales of nearly 147 million liters of beer during the biggest holiday, up 6.1 percent year on year.
January 02, 2017 | 01:37 pm GMT+7
Thirsty for Tet: Saigon expected to drink 40 million liters of beer during holiday
And 45 million liters of soft drinks, according to new projections.
November 22, 2016 | 09:58 am GMT+7
Vietnam's top brewers Sabeco, Habeco to list on main bourse soon
The companies have been ordered to complete their much anticipated listings by December 20.
November 16, 2016 | 09:50 pm GMT+7
Eating and drinking, for no particular purpose
All you need, besides good company, is beer, delicious food and a sense of freedom.
October 30, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Beer, big bucks and babes: tapping into Vietnam's thirst
It’s breweries that have the power to dictate what local pubs decide to put in their fridges.
September 19, 2016 | 12:18 pm GMT+7
Boozing leads to stomach cancer hike among young Vietnamese
Heavy drinkers are at higher risk of contracting the life-threatening disease.
July 26, 2016 | 05:10 pm GMT+7
