Tag beef
Vietnam’s taste for beef soars, but cattle industry can't find its feet

Local supplies of beef and buffalo meat satisfy only 80 percent of domestic demand.

US halts Brazil beef imports, citing food safety concerns

1.9 million pounds (861,825 kilograms) of Brazilian beef products were refused entry to the U.S.

'Worst is over' for Brazil's meat scandal: minister

The problem is isolated and that Brazilian products represent no danger.
March 24, 2017 | 08:25 am GMT+7

Canada allows French beef imports to continue after mad cow case

Canada will refrain from banning French beef imports even though a case of mad cow disease was confirmed at a farm in the European country, Ottawa said Thursday.
March 25, 2016 | 11:34 am GMT+7
 
