Vietnam’s taste for beef soars, but cattle industry can't find its feet
Local supplies of beef and buffalo meat satisfy only 80 percent of domestic demand.
US halts Brazil beef imports, citing food safety concerns
1.9 million pounds (861,825 kilograms) of Brazilian beef products were refused entry to the U.S.
'Worst is over' for Brazil's meat scandal: minister
The problem is isolated and that Brazilian products represent no danger.
March 24, 2017 | 08:25 am GMT+7
Canada allows French beef imports to continue after mad cow case
Canada will refrain from banning French beef imports even though a case of mad cow disease was confirmed at a farm in the European country, Ottawa said Thursday.
March 25, 2016 | 11:34 am GMT+7
