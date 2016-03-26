The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Hundreds of workers besiege Saigon garment factory to demand wages
Desperate workers and their children are holding out for payment ahead of the Lunar New Year.
China needs Detroit-style bankruptcy as debt problems remain: central bank official
'Eliminate central government control on the scale of local government bond issues, expand the scale of local ...
Vietnam energy giant tries to bail from sinking shipyard after years of debts and losses
PetroVietnam does not expect to recoup its million-dollar investment in the business.
August 29, 2017 | 10:07 am GMT+7
Thousands of containers stranded in Vietnam after S.Korean shipping giant goes bust
About 4,000 containers have been left floating in Ho Chi Minh City's harbors.
November 08, 2016 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese port offers amnesty to bankrupt S.Korean shipping giant
Massive container ships have been left floating in waters around the world after Hanjin went broke.
September 23, 2016 | 05:00 am GMT+7
Gawker Media files for bankruptcy, to go up for sale
Gawker Media LLC, an online publishing pioneer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and put itself up for sale on Friday after a $140 million court judgment against it in a lawsuit ...
June 11, 2016 | 08:08 am GMT+7
Food company threatens to sue authorities over cancer-threat claims
A representative from the Vietnam Food Joint Stock Company (Viet Foods) said that her company is on the verge of bankruptcy after Hanoi’s Bureau of Market Management wrongly ...
May 31, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
Operations put on hold at more than 200 Vietnamese firms every day
Over the first five months of 2016, about 33,000 Vietnamese enterprises suspended operations, equivalent to 220 per day, according to Vietnam's General Statistics Office.
May 30, 2016 | 11:01 am GMT+7
Over 20 thousand businesses on hold in Q1/2016
In the first quarter of 2016, 20,044 businesses suspended activities, a 23.9 percent rise compared to Q1/2015, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said March 25.
March 28, 2016 | 11:30 am GMT+7
