Fitch upgrades Vietnamese banks’ ratings thanks to positive outlook
The global rating agency has credited major banks for higher capital levels and asset quality improvement.
Vietnamese banks told to deploy tighter security after worker steals $10 mln from customer
The central bank has required lenders to strictly comply with legal regulations on protecting and combating ...
Vietnam's HDBank to list shares on Jan 5
The listing values the Vietnamese lender at around $1.43 billion.
December 28, 2017 | 11:26 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s banking sector expects 44 pct surge in profits in 2017
Bad debts have gone down and the real estate market is warming up.
December 26, 2017 | 02:49 pm GMT+7
Asian manufacturing buoyed by tech as focus shifts to regional rate hikes
Factories in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan keep humming as broad economic strength may see tighter Asian monetary policy.
December 01, 2017 | 04:47 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to tighten credit for high-end property developments: Central bank governor
The use of short-term funds for medium- to long-term loans will be cut.
November 17, 2017 | 05:27 pm GMT+7
Blockchain becoming the rage at US business schools
U.S. business schools are beefing up training in the software that underlies digital currency bitcoin, a technology expected to be a game changer in many industries.
November 05, 2017 | 08:47 am GMT+7
Vietnamese bank appoints foreign executive to head retail operations
Vietcombank has taken the unusual move of plunging a foreigner into the financial fray.
October 24, 2017 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese banking tycoon appeals life sentence following massive graft trial
Ha Van Tham asked the court to reconsider the embezzlement charges he has been convicted of.
October 18, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Embattled Vietnamese banking tycoon not out of the woods yet as graft case continues
Investigators are looking into bad debts and fake contracts which the OceanBank exec allegedly signed off on.
October 01, 2017 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
Former energy exec gets death sentence in Vietnam's massive graft trial
Fellow conspirators receive up to life behind bars for their roles in the PetroVietnam-OceanBank scandal.
September 29, 2017 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
Big questions remain unanswered as Vietnam’s massive graft trial nears verdicts
The main accusation is that OceanBank paid excessive deposit interest rates, but former employees claim the strategy actually made a profit.
September 26, 2017 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
‘I am sorry for implicating you in this’: Vietnamese banking tycoon addresses employees as graft trial nears end
The judges will take a five-day break to decide the fates of the 51 bankers and businesspeople caught up in the scandal.
September 25, 2017 | 10:54 am GMT+7
Malaysian duo arrested with fake bank cards in Saigon
The two men were spotted acting suspiciously and tried to make a break for it when they were approached.
September 19, 2017 | 11:43 am GMT+7
Vietnamese investigators shine spotlight on PetroVietnam units as massive banking graft case widens
Three subsidiaries of the state-owned giant are accused of colluding with OceanBank execs to appropriate $5.2 million.
September 14, 2017 | 11:37 am GMT+7
