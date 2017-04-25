VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag bank card
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

2 Chinese men jailed for using fake bank cards in Vietnam

The duo hatch the scheme in an attempt to pay off their company's debt.

Bulgarian duo jailed for bank card fraud in Vietnam

The men successfully withdrew about $8,800 using 180 forged cards before they were arrested.
 
go to top