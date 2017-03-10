VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag bald
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Scientists may have found cure for gray hair and baldness

Scientists researching tumors may have accidentally found the cure for gray hair and baldness.

Short, white men more likely to go bald - study

'It seems that men with a relatively shorter body height have a higher chance of losing their hair.' 
 
go to top