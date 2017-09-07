VnExpress International
Ho Chi Minh City to spend over $100 million raising public sector pay in 2018

The megacity plans to use its new autonomy to raise civil servants' incomes over the next three years.

HCMC in strife: Can fresh autonomy solve its problems?

Drugs, pollution and flooding are just some of the issues a new 'smart city' plan is aimed at combating.

Spain to push ahead with suspending Catalan autonomy

The Spanish gov't called an emergency cabinet meeting for Saturday to specify how it will take control over the region.
October 19, 2017 | 05:46 pm GMT+7

Gov't agrees to give HCMC more autonomy

The city will have authority over 'certain matters' which are currently controlled by ministries and other central government units.
September 07, 2017 | 11:49 am GMT+7
 
